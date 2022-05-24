UNREST IN DRC: Refugees urged to move to designated settlements

State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Sarah Mateke who is also the Woman MP for Kisoro District has advised thousands of Congolese refugees camped at Bunagana border post since Monday to voluntarily relocate to the settlements gazetted for them here. The MP says the district has a reception centre with inadequate facilities but the authorities are working to see that the refugees are being catered for. Meanwhile, the number of children who have come into the country is growing.