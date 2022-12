UNRA under fire over bad roads in Lwakhakha

The Uganda National Roads Authority has been accused of failing to supervise the construction of the Bumbobi Lwakhakha road, which has since developed potholes, less than two years after it was commissioned by the president. The road is said to be a life threat to road users due to accidents. UNRA says the heavy trucks that currently use the road are the ones that are damaging the road but the rehabilitation process is starting to take direction.