UNRA stuck with UGX 528b debt, budget issues affecting plans

The Uganda National Roads Authority UNRA says it closed the last financial year with a debt of 528 billion shillings mainly due to another carried forward from FY 2020/2021. The authority says this is likely to affect the implementation of some projects this financial year. Samuel Muhoozi, the Director for roads and bridges development says this is a result of a deficit in financing as only 76% of the approved budget was released by the Ministry of Finance.