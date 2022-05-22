UNRA starts works to operationalize Obongi ferry

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has started rehabilitation works at Obongi ferry landing site in Obongi district. Workers are currently upgrading the ferry docking site at Obongi town council with hardcore and gravel to prevent possible future destruction to the dock, due to flooding. UNRA Executive Director Allen Kagina in July 2020 suspended operations at the Obongi-Sinyanya ferry due to increasing water levels of the Albert Nile which submerged the landing site. Now, leaders in Obongi district want officials to speed up the upgrading process. The ferry has been critical in the development of the area.