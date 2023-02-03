UNOC acquires land to set up EACOP labour settlement

The government has acquired a 47-acre piece of land in Kasambya village in the Kakumiro district, where one of the four labour camps will be established to facilitate the construction of a 1,443-kilometre East African Crude Oil Pipeline -EACOP. The land, which is under the governance of the Uganda Land Commission, has been handed over for the construction of labour camps to be used in building the crude oil export pipeline. The crude oil pipeline will stretch from Hoima to Tanga port in Tanzania.