UNMEB EXAMS: More candidates sit for nursing and midwifery examinations

The Uganda Nurses and Midwifery Examinations Board has today commenced exams with the examiner warning candidates of punitive measures if caught engaged in malpractice. According to UNMEB Executive director Hellen Kataratambi, the board has recruited a number of scouts to ensure that these exams run smoothly. The board has also noted an increase in the number of candidates following the halt in schooling caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.