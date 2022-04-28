University education should be more affordable - Ggoobi

The secretary to the treasury Ramathan Ggoobi has proposed the need for institutions of higher learning to lessen the burden of educational requirements demanded from learners. Many families took a hit from the economically incapacitating COVID-19 pandemic which forced about 11% of the population to slide back into subsistence farming. But, the management of Makerere University fears that alteration of the approved university requirements could cripple the delivery of education services.