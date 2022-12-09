Universities urged to invest more in locally developed technologies

The Minister for science and innovation, Monica Musenero is urging Universities to invest more in locally developed technology. She says that as a ministry, they have come up with strategies to improve innovation in the country instead of always depending on imported technology. This was at the launch of the International Conference on Geographical science for resilient communities, ecosystems and livelihoods under environmental change which was spearheaded by Makerere University.