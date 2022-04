UNHCR commissions new soap factory in Bidi– bidi refugees camp

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees has commissioned a soap factory in the Bidi-bidi refugee settlement camp in Yumbe district to address some of the challenges faced by refugees like unemployment and rising commodity prices. A total of 18 refugees plus some few members from the host community have already been recruited and were a part of the process that has produced so far about 10 tonnes of soap.