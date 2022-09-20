UNEB meets inspectors ahead of 2022 final year exams

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has faulted school inspectors for failing to deter examination malpractice in the schools that they oversee. According to UNEB, national exam malpractice starts at district level when the inspectors fail to properly secure the distribution network of the examination papers before they get to the candidates. Some districts have become repeat offenders with UNEB now considering to name and shame them in a bid to protect the integrity of the national exams.