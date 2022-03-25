Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Gilbert Houngbo to be first African to head UN labour agency
  • 2 National Islanders pay more as MV Kalangala remains grounded
  • 3 National First Lady rallies international community to support refugees
  • 4 National Police coming for those who claimed Oulanyah was killed– Museveni
  • 5 National Uganda takes over as new Africa Codex coordinator 