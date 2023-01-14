UNATU joins call to urge teachers to save for the posterity

The Uganda National Teachers' Union (UNATU) has joined the ministry of trade in urging teachers to consider saving their own funds through their microfinance institutions to address financial challenges in their profession. According to UNATU General Secretary Gilbert Baguma, teachers are continuing to face extortion from commercial banks due to high loan interest rates, hence the need to look at their savings SACCO WALIMU more keenly. The teachers are calling on them to remind the government to fulfil a 25 billion shillings pledge, towards supporting the teachers' SACCO.