UNACCOUNTED FOR FUNDS : LDC defends itself over auditor general report

Today, the Public Accounts Committee has been meeting the Law Development Centre on issues raised by the Auditor General. Uganda Law Development Society blames delays in procurement to have curtailed the spending of the funds provided in the 2020/21 financial year. The institution managed to spend 24.53 billion shillings of the 24.84 billion leaving out 0.31 billion un-spent. However, they told members of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament that a way to overcome the hiccup has been established.