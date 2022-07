UMSC constitution amended to limit mufti’s term of office

The mufti of Uganda sheikh Shaban Mubajje has been given a green light to continue with his tenure in office till it expires in 2025. The decision was taken by a delegation of muslim leaders from the 17 muslim districts that converged at old Kampala mosque to review and amend the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council constitution. The new Amended constitution now allows a Mufti to only serve for one term of 10 years