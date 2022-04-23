Umeme welcomes new electricity amendment law

This week, parliament passed the Electricity Amendment Bill that seeks to among other things see the direct supply of power to industries in a bid to reduce the tariff. The Permanent Secretary of the ministry of energy, Irene Bateebe says there are more plans by the government to reduce the tariff from 8 US cents to at least 5 US cents. As SUDHIR BYARUHANGA reports, Umeme Managing Director Selestino Babungi, says, the new bill, which is yet to be signed into law by the president, is a balanced one.