Umeme sensitises public against vandalising power lines

Umeme, the Electricity distributors in Uganda have embarked on sensitizing the public to stop vandalizing power lines as its a cost to the economy. This is after they discovered that cases of power vandalism are becoming very common in Jinja, Mayuge, Iganga and Kamuli in Eastern Uganda. The areas have in the last four months been affected by vandalism living residents in unplanned outages. Umeme loses about UGX 4 billion due to the vandalism of its power lines.