UMA executive to decide Dr. Oledo’s fate

The Uganda Medical Association's Ethics and Professionalism Committee will tomorrow present a report to the executive on the fate of Dr Samuel Oledo. From this meeting, the association executive will deliberate on when to call for the extraordinary general meeting, at which other members will be invited to deliberate on this matter. So far, at least 250 members of the Uganda Medical Association have signed a letter requesting an extraordinary general meeting. Early this month, Uganda Medical Association asked Dr Oledo to step aside to allow for an independent investigation into his conduct, after he led medical practitioners to kneel and endorse President Museveni’s candidature for another term come 2026.