UMA asks MOH to establish gazetted team for handling Ebola outbreak

The Uganda Medical Association has called upon the ministry of health to put in place a gazetted team to handle the current Ebola outbreak in the country. According to Dr. Sam Oledo, the President of the Uganda Medical Association, there are over 2,000 medical workers who are currently unemployed and yet they have the skills to handle the disease. Dr. Oledo points out that the deployment of a specialized team will help the country’s already stretched health services handle the outbreak. Dr. Oledo has also urged the ministry of health to provide all health workers treating patients with Ebola with the required medical equipment to ensure that they are also protected from the disease.