UMA asks Health Ministry to get a gazetted team to handle Ebola

Uganda Medical Association UMA has asked the ministry of health to put in place a gazetted team to handle the Ebola outbreak in the country. Association president Dr. Sam Oledo says there are over 2,000 unemployed medical workers who have the skills to handle the disease. Dr. Oledo’s call comes at a time when 21 cumulative Ebola deaths, some probable, have been recorded in the country as of today.