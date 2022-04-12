ULS calls for action against perpetrators of torture

The Uganda Law Society is calling upon the government to ensure that all the perpetrators of torture and corruption are punished punitively to deter the re-occurrence of these bad incidents. Launching a report on the rule of law in Uganda for the first quarter of 2022, Law Society President Pheona Nabasa said that for the two consecutive quarters, there have been several cases of torture and arbitrary arrests. In response, UPDF Chief of Legal Services, Brig. Godard Busingye says the army punished soldiers who violate human rights.