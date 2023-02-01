UHRC writes to UPDF to respect constitutional court ruling

The Uganda Human Rights Commission has asked the Uganda People’s Defence Forces to stop trying civilians in the military court-martial. The Commission's Chairperson, Mariam Wangadya, confirmed to NTV that she wrote to the Chairperson of the Military Court Martial asking the force to respect the Constitutional Court ruling on the 15th of December last year, which barred the army from trying civilians in its courts. The UPDF Spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye, told NTV that the Uganda People’s Defence Forces had instructed their legal team to ask the Attorney General to appeal the ruling.