UGX80 trillion debt still manageable, says central bank chief

Uganda's public debt now stands at 80 trillion shillings. However, according to the Bank of Uganda, this national debt stock is still within sustainable and manageable levels. Senior Central Bank officials, led by the Acting Governor, Dr Michael Atingi-Egowho, who appeared before the finance committee of Parliament said that the magnitude of the debt is also influenced by the foreign exchange rate and debt repayment. However, the officials underscored the need to double productivity in order to boost import substitution to minimise the reduction of Uganda’s foreign reserve through lessening dollar outflows.