UGX15b Busia cereal plant lies idle 2 years after commissioning

A 15 billion shillings value addition facility in Busia town commissioned by President Yoweri Museveni on December 1 2020 is lying idle, two years later. Busia residents, who were promised jobs are concerned that the plant has now become a white elephant. According to Johnson Wafuba, the assistant town clerk Busia municipality, the facility is yet to open because the Ministry of Local Government has not secured a contractor to run the facility. However, he noted that the facility will soon be operational.