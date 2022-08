Ugandans warned of rise in unregistered laboratories

COVID-19 showed the world that it is important to be subjected to a medical test to find out if you have the disease or not. The Assistant Director for State House Health Monitoring Unit Elijah Semaganda says they have noticed a mushrooming number of unregistered labs, and drug shops. He spoke at the opening of the Supreme Laboratories modern testing facility in Kibuli, Kampala.