Ugandan MPs want UPDF stay in Somalia extended

Legislators on the Parliamentary committee on Defence and internal affairs want Ugandan troops to stay even longer in Somalia in a bid to stabilize the horn of Africa nation. The members of parliament have also called for more financial support to the soldiers from the Ugandan government and partners. The MPs made the call during an impromptu visit to Somalia to assess the status of Ugandan troops in the peace keeping mission in Somalia.