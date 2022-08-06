UGANDA-US RELATIONS: US ambassador to UN visits Uganda

In a meeting held at State house Entebbe on Thursday evening with president Yoweri Museveni, the US permanent representative to the UN, Linda Thomas Greenfield blamed the current rise in essential commodities around the world on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Greenfield also announced that Washington would provide 20 million USD approximately 77.2 billion Uganda shillings, subject to congressional approval of the new additional resources to Uganda to address food security.