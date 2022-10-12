Uganda to get 400 doses of Ebola vaccines from the UK and US

Uganda is set to receive more than 400 doses of a new trial vaccine against the Ebola Sudan strain in a week's time. The announcement was made by health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, who said that the two types of vaccines from the UK and the United States are currently in phases two and three of trial to guarantee safety. Earlier in the day, Dr Aceng addressed a high-level emergency ministerial meeting on cross-border collaboration for preparedness and response to the Ebola outbreak in Uganda.