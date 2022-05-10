UGANDA-TANZANIA RELATIONS: Presidents Museveni, Hassan agree to strengthen ties

Uganda and Tanzania have agreed to end all non-tariff barriers to trade between the two countries and further strengthen ties. The corresponding Trade Ministers have been given one month to work out the modalities of this decision, reached during a two-day state visit by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan. President Museveni hailed the friendly ties between the two neighbouring countries which has boosted economic development.