UGANDA-SOUTH SUDAN RELATIONS: Leaders and security officials agree to cooperate to improve security

Leaders of Central Equatoria State in South Sudan and West Nile region have agreed to end cases of insecurity that spoil the relationship between the two countries. The resolution was reached during a regional security meeting between the leaders of Central Equatoria State and the West Nile districts of Koboko, Yumbe and Moyo held at Yumbe district headquarters on Friday. The security situation at the borders had been so volatile and there have been accusations and counter-accusations between the two countries.