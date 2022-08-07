Uganda, Somalia in new deal to preserve peace and growth

The governments of Uganda and Somalia, through their respective Defense Ministers, have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defense Cooperation. The new MOU is meant to further help the Republic of Somalia fend off the Al-Shabaab terror outfit that remains a threat within the region through enhancing the capacity of its armed forces with Uganda's assistance through AMISOM. The respective heads of state are expected to sign a bilateral agreement on the matter summit meeting scheduled in Kampala starting tomorrow.