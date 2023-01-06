UGANDA’S DEADLY ROADS:At least 180 killed in accidents since December

On May 19, 2022, the country went into shock when 23 people perished in a fatal accident involving Link Bus Company on the Fort Portal-Kyenjojo Road. A number of measures, including a temporary suspension of the bus company's activities were instituted to put an end to the carnage on Uganda’s roads. However, the death toll on our roads continues, with the worst of it seeming to have happened last month and the beginning of this month.