Uganda Railway chiefs dismissed over locomotives deal

Last evening President Yoweri Museveni fired the Managing Director of Uganda Railways corporation Stanley Ssendegeya and the entire board of directors and directed that they should be investigated. The Uganda railways corporation officials are accused of buying substandard locomotives at inflated prices. Joel Ssenyonyi, the chairperson of the Committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprise (Cosase) has welcomed the president's directive and called for similar actions to be taken against other government institutions.