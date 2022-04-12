UGANDA PREMIER LEAGUE: UPDF scores away win against Busoga United

Two second-half goals from Rogers Adriko and Ibrahim Wamaana helped army side UPDF FC to a 2-0 away win against Busoga United in the Uganda Premier League game played at Kakindu stadium in Jinja. The victory helped the Bombo based side to land in the safe zone out of the relegation zone with five games to the end of the league. Meanwhile, Police FC took up Mbarara City’s relegation zone position as Mbarara emerged out of the zone with a 3-0 win against the Kibuli based cops.