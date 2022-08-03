Uganda on track to eliminate river blindness disease

Uganda is on track to being the first country in Africa to reach elimination stage of river blindness. According to experts, Uganda has been credited for a spirited and concerted effort to treat the disease and control breeding of the vector, the black fly - along the fast flowing rivers. Director of Public health at the ministry of health Dr. Daniel Kyabayinze told the media on the sidelines of the conference to track progress of river blindness elimination that, Kasese is still a risk area in the country.