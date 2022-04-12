UGANDA MARTYRS’ DAY: Greater Ankole dioceses selected to lead celebrations

The five dioceses of Greater Ankole have been selected to lead this year’s Uganda Martyrs' day celebrations on the side of the Church of Uganda. The dioceses that include Ankole, West Ankole, North Ankole, South Ankole and North West Ankole will lead the celebrations at the Anglican Martyrs' shrine of Namugongo following a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid 19 pandemic. Accordion to Dr Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa the bishop of Ankole Diocese, preparations to raise 600 million shillings for organizing these celebrations have now kicked off.