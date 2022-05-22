UGANDA MARTYRS’ DAY: 20,000 pilgrims expected at Anglican site in Namugongo

The Anglican Church says its pilgrims arriving in Namugongo for this year's Uganda Martyrs' day festivities, should not expect to fetch the holy water as the place where is sourced is part of the area undergoing construction. This water to some people has been said to bring miracles and several people have been going to look for it. Officials say they are expecting 20,000 people to attend the prayers on the Anglican site on 3rd June. and preparations are underway for the place to be ready for the event. The Dioceses of Ankole will lead this year's service.