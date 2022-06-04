Uganda in the running to host East Africa's monetary institute

Uganda has applied to host the East African Monetary Institute and the Regional Central Bank a move aimed at creating an East African common currency. This revelation was made by the East African Community Secretary General Dr Peter Mathuki while giving a state of EAC address in Arusha Tanzania, one year since he assumed office as Secretary-General of the regional block. Mathuki revealed that four countries including Uganda are competing to host the institute, a third pillar of the East African community integration.