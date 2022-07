UGANDA HEART INSTITUTE: Gov’t officials inspect new plot of land in Nakawa

The Executive Director of Uganda Heart Institute, Dr John Omagino together with the committee of Parliament have today visited the 10 acre piece of land in Naguru. The land was given to the Uganda heart institute following a presidential directive. While on site, the committee members established that there were encroachers on the land, whom they say will be kicked out to enable the development of the area.