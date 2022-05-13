Uganda grapples with shortage of mental health professionals

The Minister of State for Primary Education, Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu has acknowledged the shortage of nurses treating mental health illnesses and pledged that the government would increase the number of schools training these professionals across the country. The minister made the pledge as she presided over the graduation of over 154 graduate nurses at Butabika Mental Health Hospital, today. In her remarks, the executive director of the Butabika Mental Health Hospital, Dr Juliet Nakku noted the shortage of these professionals, noting that the hospital receives at least 20 patients daily.