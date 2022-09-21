Uganda documents 7 outbreaks of Ebola Virus

Uganda has now experienced seven documented outbreaks of Ebola Virus Disease since 2000 that can be attributed to three species of Ebola viruses which are Zaire, Sudan, and Bundibugyo. The last outbreak in the country was reported in 2019. What we know so far of the new outbreak…. The Ministry of Health confirmed the one case of Ebola - Sudan strain, which started as a social media rumor on Monday night. The Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine says there are suspected cases that are being investigated. But what is Ebola? Ebola is a serious and infectious hemorrhagic fever disease with symptoms including bleeding from body openings, high fever, Headache, body weakness, Muscle pain, Sore throat, Vomiting, and Bloody diarrhea or urine.