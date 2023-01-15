Uganda cancer institute to receive funds meant to finance works

The Uganda Cancer Institute is yet to receive the balance of 285 billion shillings meant to finance works, equipment, and installation under the Positron Emission Tomography (PET). The PET section will have the latest machines in cancer detection, treatment, and research when completed. Speaking to Dr. Osinde a Radio pharmacist at the Institute says that once the PET is finished, the country will promote medical tourism on which, Ugandans spend about 300 billion shillings every year on cancer screening and treatment abroad. Sudhir Byaruhanga brings us the second part on the progress of the 3 year PET project.