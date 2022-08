Uganda asks for more time to defeat ADF

The Uganda Peoples Defence Force (UPDF) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) are requesting more time today in eastern Congo to search for remnants of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the DRC jungles. The two commanders of the joint force, Maj. Gen Muhanga Kayanja and Maj. Gen Bombelle Comille, say their operation has registered some successes and needs to be allowed to succeed.