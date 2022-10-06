UGANDA AIRLINES SAGA:MPS on COSASE want CEO Bamuturaki sacked, money refunded

A report from an inquiry conducted by Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises COSASE into the operations of Uganda Airlines is ready. The committee has been following up on concerns raised by the Auditor General from the financial year ending June 2021. The audit report noted that the airline had been operating without a defined staff structure, there were salary disparities and the company had made colossal losses. Sources indicated that some MPs on the committee recommend the sacking of Uganda Airlines Chief Executive Officer Jenifer Bamuturaki.