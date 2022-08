Uganda Airlines CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki snubs COSASE hearing

The Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has ordered the Uganda Airlines CEO Jeniffer Banuturaki to appear before it on Wednesday or face arrest. This was after Bamuturaki failed to show up for committee hearings on Tuesday. Instead, the Airline's Quality Assurance Manager Michael Kaliisa showed up and asked for a break in the hearings until September.