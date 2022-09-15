Uganda Airlines CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki on the spot over PR contract

Members of Parliament on the committee of Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises, have accused officials of Uganda Airlines of causing losses amounting to over 25,000 dollars through void tickets. The committee has also established that a group of online bloggers were paid 13 million shillings every month to do public relations for the national carrier but the contract upon which the agreement was entered, was irregularly signed by the CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki.