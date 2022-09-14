Uganda Airlines CEO Bamuturaki on the spot over Shs174m contract for PR firm

Uganda Airlines is on the spot for awarding a 174 million shillings monthly contract to a company called Abavata, to offer publicity services, despite lower bids from two other companies. While appearing before Parliament's Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises, Uganda Airlines CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki was also questioned about influence peddling to award this company the contract after establishing that she was once a signatory for the same company.