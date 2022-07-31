UEGCL SUPPORT TO LOCALS: Minister Nankabirwa pledges more support to Nwoya

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa, has urged people with land where the government is planning projects to accept as the government works on the issues of compensation. She says the electricity distribution project has been delayed by land wrangles. Nankabirwa's call came as she toured Purongo Primary school in Nwoya district and Diima Primary School in Kiryandongo, where she commissioned community projects under the Karuma Hydropower Project Community Development Action Plan (CDAP) of Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited.