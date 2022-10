UCE starts with briefing on Friday, UNEB warns against malpractices

The Uganda Certificate of Education Examination for the 2022 candidates starts tomorrow with a briefing of candidates. The Senior Four students will then write their examinations on Monday. A total of 349,445 candidates were registered and are scheduled to sit the examination from 3,703 examination centres. Uganda National Examinations Board has warned against any form of malpractice. #