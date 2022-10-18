UCE EXAMS AMIDST EBOLA: UNEB seeks special mov't permits for learners, exam managers

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has appealed to the police and other security agencies enforcing Ebola directives in Mubende and Kassanda district to allow candidates and invigilators to use motorcycles to the examination centres. Senior Four students are doing their UCE exams. On Monday, several candidates and invigilators in Mubende district arrived late after public and private transport was suspended in abid to prevent the spread of Ebola.