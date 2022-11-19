UBTEB warns candidates of dire consequences over malpractiice

The Uganda Business and Technical Examination Board have warned candidates engaged in national exams starting next week of strict penalties, should they be caught up in examination malpractice. According to UBTEB’s Executive secretary Onesmus Oyesigye, the penalties range from cancellation of the culprit’s semester to restriction from any further exam prepared by UBTEB. Oyesigye says the exams will feature a notable increase in the number of female candidates. He added that the board has made special consideration for 5 examination centres in Mubende and Kassanda districts, affected by Ebola lockdown.